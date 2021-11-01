OPP lay multiple drug, theft charges in Shelburne bust
Three people face charges after police say they seized cocaine, cash, vehicles, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia during a property search in Shelburne.
Provincial police say officers confiscated 482 grams of cocaine, OxyContin pills, digital scales, a money counter, a 2020 Land Rover worth $100,000, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss worth $80,000, plus $17,000 cash on Friday.
The OPP arrested a 27-year-old Shelburne woman and a 29-year-old Brampton resident and charged each with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and cocaine trafficking.
Police also charged a 27-year-old Orangeville man with drug trafficking cocaine and opioids, having an unauthorized weapon and possessing proceeds of property acquired by crime over $5,000.
The three accused are scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in January to answer to the charges.
Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
-
Dying for weeks: New details emerge as B.C. heat dome death toll risesThe death toll for B.C.'s heat wave is higher than previously calculated, due in part to the addition of several deaths that happened more than a month after the event.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.