OPP lay multiple drug, theft charges in Shelburne bust

Three people face charges after police say they seized cocaine, cash, vehicles, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia during a property search in Shelburne.

Provincial police say officers confiscated 482 grams of cocaine, OxyContin pills, digital scales, a money counter, a 2020 Land Rover worth $100,000, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss worth $80,000, plus $17,000 cash on Friday.

The OPP arrested a 27-year-old Shelburne woman and a 29-year-old Brampton resident and charged each with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and cocaine trafficking.

Police also charged a 27-year-old Orangeville man with drug trafficking cocaine and opioids, having an unauthorized weapon and possessing proceeds of property acquired by crime over $5,000.

The three accused are scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in January to answer to the charges.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.