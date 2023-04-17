OPP lays 20 charges after grenades, loaded gun, police clothing found in Meaford man's car

A Meaford man faces 20 charges after officers allegedly found explosive devices, a loaded handgun and police clothing in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP detachment pulled the vehicle over on Highway 401 near County Road 27 in South Glengarry Township, near the Quebec border, early last week for excessive speed.

The highway had to be closed as the Explosive Disposal Unit was called to assist after the officers noticed what appeared to be hand grenades in the vehicle.

The OPP says the two devices were confirmed to be inert hand grenades (unable to explode).

The 56-year-old Meaford man is charged with dangerous operation, failing to comply with a release order, possession of cocaine, stunt driving, and multiple weapons-related offences.

He remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.