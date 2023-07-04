OPP lays drug-related charges after vehicle crashes into parked car in Tay Township
Provincial police arrested two individuals accused of fleeing the scene of a collision with a parked vehicle in Tay Township.
Police say the incident happened Tuesday morning on Wycliffe Cove.
Following a major search of the area, including assistance from the OPP K9 unit, police say two suspects were found along with drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.
Police charged a 43-year-old Tay Township woman with failing to comply with demand, impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to stop after an accident, plus drug-related offences.
A 46-year-old Midland man, who police say was the vehicle's passenger, is charged with drug possession.
Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, InteriorCampfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.