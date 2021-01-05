The Ontario Provincial Police will be restricting access to detachments across the province to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

OPP facilities will remain open with enhanced screening and anyone seeking entry to a detachment will be required to make an appointment in advance, an OPP statement says. Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to wear proper PPE before entering a facility.

The provincial police will also be limiting the processing of routine criminal record and vulnerable sector checks and finger printing to essential workers and volunteers only.

Detachment-specific email addresses have also been set up to deal with non-emergency services and questions.

For emergencies, call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, police say to call 1-888-310-1122 or your local detachment. For less serious incidents, report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.