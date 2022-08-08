iHeartRadio

OPP locate missing Lakeshore, Ont. woman

Lakeshore OPP are looking for 57-year-old Simmone McAuley from Lakeshore, Ont. who went missing on the morning of August 8, 2022. (Source: Essex County OPP)

OPP have located a missing Lakeshore woman who was last seen late Monday morning.

Simmone McAuley, 57, was last seen at her home Monday morning at approximately 11:56 a.m. in the Russel Woods area in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Early Tuesday morning, OPP announced she had been found but didn't release any further details.

12