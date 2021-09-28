OPP locate one of two missing hunters north of Sudbury

Ontario Provincial Police have located a missing hunter, who went missing in the Cartier area.

CTV News has confirmed the missing man, 57, was found early Tuesday evening. Police are continuing their search for the missing 63-year-old woman. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Original story:

A search is on for a man and woman who have been missing for more than 24 hours in the Cartier area, north of the City of Greater Sudbury, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two people -- a 57-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman -- last seen at Lake Onaping Lodge around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police were contacted when they didn't return to the lodge.

The only descriptors police have for the missing couple is they are both wearing bright orange because they were going out in a side-by-side off-road vehicle to hunt, OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News.

Officers are searching near Highway 144 and the aerial unit has been brought in.

"There's cops in here and set up for the rescue and helicopters have been flying around searching all over the place. We're just trying our best to find them. They've been hunting around here for years, whatever happened…they ran out of gas or we don't know yet," George Element, the Lake Onaping Lodge owner, told CTV News.

More to come on this developing story.

With files from Molly Frommer, a reporter for CTV News Sudbury.