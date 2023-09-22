OPP, London police respond to standoff situation in Delaware Friday afternoon

Police responded to a Delaware intersection for an apparent standoff situation after a man refused to leave an apartment above a variety store and gas station Friday afternoon.

Few details are known at this time, but the intersection of Longwoods Road and York Street was closed in both directions for an emergency situation.

Middlesex County OPP, the OPP Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement and the London Police Service Emergency Response Unit surrounded the Little Beaver Variety gas station on Friday afternoon.

Heavily armed police and an armoured vehicle were seen at the intersection.

According to CTV News London reporter Daryl Newcombe, police, over a loud speaker, told a man they had an arrest warrant and wanted him to exit the apartment above the gas station unarmed.

OPP asked people to avoid the area but added there is no threat to public safety.

CTV News has reached out to OPP for more information regarding the incident, but have yet to hear back.

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe