OPP looking for driver involved in big paint spill in Petawawa, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for help as they investigate an incident in Petawawa.

Several improperly secured paint cans fell out of the back of a pickup truck on Petawawa Boulevard near Laurentian Drive around 8:45 p.m. July 16. The driver didn't stick around to clean up and was last seen heading west on Petawawa Boulevard.

Several other people drove through the paint that evening, affecting their vehicles.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help in finding the truck and its driver.

A broad-brush description of the vehicle suggests it is an early 2000s model GMC or Chevrolet extended cab pickup with two-tone paint.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188.