OPP looking for info after report man tried to drag girl away from Napanee fair
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for more information and a person of interest in case in Napanee, Ont.
Police said in a news release Sunday that they're investigating reports that a man tried to drag a 12-year-old girl away from a midway at the Napanee fair.
A man allegedly approached the girl at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, grabbed her by the arm and started to lead her away, police said.
"They were walking towards the agricultural buildings when the young female pulled free from the male and ran to the nearest people for safety," police claimed.
OPP say they're looking for an individual described as an overweight white man, approximately 5-foot-10, around 50, and balding with short dark hair. He was wearing a black shirt and orange shorts. This individual is described as a "person of interest" to whom the police would like to speak.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
