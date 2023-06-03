OPP looking for missing man in Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kenora are searching for a missing man near Vermillion Bay, Ont.

Officers found an abandoned vehicle west of Vermillion Bay on June 2. Police began looking into the well-being of the vehicle's owner, known as Leslie.

Leslie is described as a while male, 57 years old and 5 ft 8 in tall. He had been driving a black Subaru Impreza, but police say he may have been on foot on Hwy 17 looking for assistance.

Investigators believe Leslie possibly had vehicle trouble and walked to Kenora in search of help. He may still be in the city.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 807-548-5534.