OPP looking for people who interacted with couple charged with murder, sexual assault in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are looking to hear from anyone who might have interacted with two people facing first-degree murder and sexual assault charges in eastern Ontario.

Marcel Lapensee, 56, of Carleton Place and Samantha Osborne, 23, of Iroquois were arrested on Dec. 19, 2023 and charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Rose Kerwin, 50, whose body was found in the Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont. on Nov. 12, 2023.

OPP investigators want to hear from anyone who may have had any interaction, including online, with two people accused of murder and sexual assault in the Carleton Place/Pakenham area. Contact detectives directly on the tip line at 1-844-677-9400. ^bd pic.twitter.com/7qRfvrFUpz

The pair are also facing sexual assault charges in connection with a separate case in Carleton Place, Ont. that was reported to police on Nov. 15, 2023.

OPP said in a news release Tuesday that investigators believe there could be other victims. The accused allegedly went by aliases online, including "Maxx POWER" and "Sammi".

The charges have not been proven in court.

Search continues for Kerwin's missing car

OPP also said Tuesday they continue to look for Kerwin's vehicle.

The 50-year-old Carleton Place woman was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2023, one day after her body was found in the river. Police didn't confirm it was Kerwin until Nov. 17.

Kerwin's car, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate CSXW 383, is still missing.

Police are asking anyone who may have interacted with the accused or who might have information about the whereabouts of Kerwin's car to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9400 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).