OPP looking for 'person of interest' in Lakeshore investigation
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Essex County OPP are asking the public for help identifying a “person of interest” in Lakeshore.
Police say it’s related to an ongoing investigation.
#EssexCtyOPP are looking for assistance to ID this person of interest in relation to an investigation in the @TweetLakeshore , driving a grey Dodge Challenger. If you can ID this person call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 ^sd E230391909 pic.twitter.com/0wOvjE7dDF— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 4, 2023
He was driving a grey Dodge Challenger.
If you can ID this person call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
