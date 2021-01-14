Essex County OPP are looking for help identifying a suspect after a robbery in Lakeshore.

Officers were called to an address in the 1600 Block of County Road 22 for a robbery on Thursday at 5:45 a.m.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit and Canine Services where utilized at the scene. Major Crime and Forensic Identification Services have also been asked to assist with the investigation.

Police say there were no injuries sustained as a result of the robbery.

The lone suspect produced an “edged weapon” before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described as white man wearing a grey hoodie with a black hoodie underneath, brown pants and black running shoes. He was carrying a black back pack.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.