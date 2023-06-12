OPP looking for suspect after robbery involving a knife
OPP are investigating after a knife-point robbery in Malahide,
Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say a person dressed in full motorcycle attire, including a helmet, entered a convenience store on Ron McNeil Line and tried to leave without paying for a quantity of alcohol.
According to police, the suspect was confronted by an employee and a member of the public while trying to flee the location and a knife was brandished by the suspect during the confrontation.
Following a brief struggle, the suspect fled the location with a motorcycle on foot before police arrived.
The suspect was described as a white man, 5'11" tall, wearing a dark-grey closed helmet, a bright blue jacket with a plaid undershirt, black pants, white sneakers and red/black gloves.
The involved motorcycle was described as a black sport bike type motorcycle, similar to a Kawasaki Ninja with damage to the left side.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
