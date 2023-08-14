OPP looking for suspect after Tillsonburg Pride crosswalk damaged

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to identify an individual believed to have damaged a rainbow crosswalk in Tillsonburg Township.

In a post to social media, OPP said it was investigating after the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Bridge Street and Broadway was damaged.

A photo of the suspect shared by OPP appears to show a white male, with facial hair. He is wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt and dark-coloured pants.

A photo of the rainbow crosswalk appears to show white paint splattered in multiple locations along the crosswalk.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The damaged crosswalk comes a week after advocates in the neighbouring community of Norwich Township called for action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier that week.

A video released by OPP of that incident shows someone ripping down several Pride flags.

This was not the first time Pride flags had been damaged in the community.

“There’s been a number of incidents where Pride or progress flags have been damaged or taken, and I can tell you, the OPP are conducting an investigation for each incident that has been reported,” Const. Patti Cote told CTV News on Aug. 10.