OPP looking for suspect after Tillsonburg Pride crosswalk damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to identify an individual believed to have damaged a rainbow crosswalk in Tillsonburg Township.
In a post to social media, OPP said it was investigating after the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Bridge Street and Broadway was damaged.
A photo of the suspect shared by OPP appears to show a white male, with facial hair. He is wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt and dark-coloured pants.
A photo of the rainbow crosswalk appears to show white paint splattered in multiple locations along the crosswalk.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The damaged crosswalk comes a week after advocates in the neighbouring community of Norwich Township called for action from police and council after more Pride flags were torn down earlier that week.
A video released by OPP of that incident shows someone ripping down several Pride flags.
This was not the first time Pride flags had been damaged in the community.
“There’s been a number of incidents where Pride or progress flags have been damaged or taken, and I can tell you, the OPP are conducting an investigation for each incident that has been reported,” Const. Patti Cote told CTV News on Aug. 10.