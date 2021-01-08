Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after someone was robbed at an Elliot Lake bank machine.

Police were called downtown around 7 p.m. Dec. 30 after someone who had just withdrawn money from a machine was mugged.

No weapons were involved, police said in a news release Friday, and no one was injured in the incident.

The canine unit and Emergency Response Team assisted with the case and a person of interest was captured on the bank's video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 1-88-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. 1-800-222-8477.

The allegation has not been proven in court.