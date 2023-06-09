OPP looking for suspect who damaged vehicles, yelled racial comments at pedestrians

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect they allege yelled "racial comments" at pedestrians and damaged two vehicles by intentionally crashing into them last weekend in Grand Bend, Ont.

According to Lambton County OPP, at 1:10 a.m. on June 3, police were contacted regarding an erratic driver on Main Street in Grand Bend who was yelling racial comments at pedestrians.

Police believe the same suspect was later involved in a verbal altercation in which the suspect struck an individual’s vehicle in a parking lot, and then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A similar incident was then reported on Mollard Line where the suspect crashed into a second vehicle multiple times before fleeing.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as an early 2000s silver or light grey Ford Escape.

The suspect is described by police as:

White male

Possibly early 20s

Thin and approximately 5'11" tall

Goatee

Wearing a black baseball hat, backwards with ‘hockey hair' curling from under the hat

The suspect vehicle will also likely have front end and passenger side damage.

Lambton County OPP ask anyone with information on these incidents, including video, photos, or dash cam footage, to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.