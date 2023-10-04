OPP looking for suspects after damage to elementary school
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
OPP in Huron County are looking for information after some damage was reported to an elementary school in the Municipality of South Huron.
Around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 22, police said two trucks were doing donuts at Stephen Central Public School, creating deep ruts in the gravel parking lot that now needs to be resurfaced.
Police are looking to identify an older regular cab Chevrolet/GMC truck, with a white or lighter colour box.
A second truck is a newer, white, possibly a Ford F150.
Based on an image captured from security footage, police said it also appeared that several teens were in the box of one of the trucks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
