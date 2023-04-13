OPP looking for two people involved in alleged stolen credit card use

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers are working to identify two people after a credit card was stolen and used in multiple areas.

Officials said the credit card was stolen from Centre Wellington and used in Wellington County, the city of Guelph, Halton region and the Region of Waterloo.

According to OPP, there is also a vehicle of interest that officers are looking for.

#WellingtonOPP working to identify two persons and vehicle of interest in relation to a stolen credit card inv. - stolen from @CentrWellington and used in @wellingtncounty, @cityofguelph, @RegionofHalton, and @RegionWaterloo. Call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips with information. ^JU pic.twitter.com/zLMDtfjsih