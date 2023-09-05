OPP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run on Highway 417

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 417.

It happened at around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the highway near Island Park Drive. A driver struck a motorcycle and left the scene via Island Park. The motorcycle driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black pickup truck that had welding equipment and a red canister in the box of the truck.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa OPP at 613-270-9171 or 1-888-300-1122.