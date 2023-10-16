OPP looking for witnesses in Trenton, Ont. shooting

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses to a shooting in Trenton early Monday morning.

In particular, police are looking for surveillance video from the area around Applewood Court, Tripp Boulevard and Dundas Street West in Trenton for signs of a white Dodge Challenger.

Police say officers responded to a home on Applewood Court at around 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. One person had a hand injury and was taken to hospital. The suspect is believed to have driven away in the aforementioned Dodge.

Anyone who might have footage from the area from between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.