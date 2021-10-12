OPP looking to identify Hawkesbury break-in suspects

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men accused of breaking in to a business in Hawkesbury, Ont. on Sunday.

Police said in a release that a commercial alarm sounded at the business on McGill Street at around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 10. The suspects broke in through the front door while the business was closed and took cash from the register.

Photos shared by the OPP show two men dressed in dark clothing and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).