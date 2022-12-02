OPP looking to identify person of interest after LCBO theft

The Oxford detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is searching for a person of interest, following a report of a theft from a Tillsonburg LCBO on Nov. 23, 2022.

According to OPP in a news release, a man entered the store on Broadway Street at approximately 10: 45 a.m. and stole a quantity of alcohol.

OPP included surveillance images in the hopes to identify the individual.

Police describe him as a Caucasian man, about 6’, with a thin build, wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, a dark hat and a blue and red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.