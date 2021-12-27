OPP looking to identify suspect wanted in a number of thefts in Simcoe County

Provincial police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect believed to be involved in three instances of property and fuel thefts in Simcoe County.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they received a call about a driver failing to pay for fuel at Highway 92 in Springwater Township on Christmas Day.

Early morning on Boxing Day, police received a call about a theft of a silver snowmobile trailer from an all seasons retailer on Highway 93 in Tay Township. OPP say the trailer has an Ontario licence plate of W2448K, with a VIN number of 2MBS758152UO42793.

On Monday, officers received a report of a male driver who took off without paying for fuel at a gas station on Simcoe County Road 93.

In all of these instances, the vehicle was a white Acura MDX SUV bearing the Ontario licence plate CRJK594. Anyone who has any information can reach out to police.