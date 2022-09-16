OPP make arrest in Kirkland Lake armed home invasion

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating reports of a home invasion in Kirkland Lake on Sept. 14.

The incident took place on Kirkland Street.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old resident of Mount Hope is facing multiple charges including break and enter, robbery with a weapon and weapons possession.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.