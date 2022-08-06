OPP make arrest in Kirkland Lake arson case

Based on their findings, the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a person in connection to a fire which damaged two residences on Government Road West in Kirkland Lake on May 5, police said in a news release Friday.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake has been arrested and charged with arson and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Kirkland Lake on Sept. 29.