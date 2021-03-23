The OPP search for a Wasaga Beach man following a stabbing has ended in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police arrested 20-year-old Brayden Bullock on Sunday after being notified that a man wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for attempted murder was in the area.

Huronia West OPP issued an arrest warrant for Bullock following an altercation on March 13 that left a 33-year-old man in serious condition with a stab wound to the chest.

Neighbours told CTV News Bullock lives at or is frequently at the house on Academy Avenue next door to the alleged incident. They said police had visited the residence multiple times over the past year and that Bullock was well-known to officers.

Saskatoon police said Bullock was found and arrested in a parking lot in the 2000 block of College Drive.

He will be returned to Ontario to face a charge of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

The OPP asks anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.