OPP Marine Unit receives important donation

A vital piece of equipment is now on the biggest OPP vessel in our area. Patrick Armstrong, co-founder of the Dave Mounsey Memorial Fund, donated a defibrillator to the OPP Marine Unit.

"I have a theory that’s our duty as the living to constantly remind people about those who have passed through stories and sharing tales so that they can continue to live to the next generation," said Armstrong.

The defibrillator machine is housed on the Chris D. Lewis which patrols the waters along St. Clair and Lake Erie including Pelee Island.

"We hope that we never ever have to use it but in the event that we do have a medical emergency it would be certainly have that piece of equipment on board our vessel," said OPP constable James Lyman, who is one of the officers stationed on the Chris D. Lewis.

He says there has been a few instances a defibrillator could have been used. The donation was made in memory of Rifleman Perry James Hoare who died in 1965 while serving in Cyprus. This is the 140th defibrillator machine donated through the Mounsey Fund and has helped save six lives since its creation.

"The local history aspect of it is even more memorable and honourable for us as well. The history of Pelee Island of course and as well as another fallen OPP member," said Lyman.

"It’s quite an honour and privilege just to be here today to accept such a gracious donation from a great organization."