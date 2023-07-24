OPP marine unit rescued two people after seadoo capsized in Muskoka lake

Two people were rescued over the weekend after their seadoo overturned in a Muskoka lake.

Provincial police patrolling on Peninsula Lake Sunday spotted the capsized personal watercraft with two adults in the water.

Officers managed to secure the seadoo before it sank completely.

Police say both individuals were wearing personal floatation devices and were taken back to shore.

Provincial police say marine unit officers patrolled waterways over 41 hours during the weekend, charged two operators for not having sufficient life jackets onboard for all occupants, and educated nearly 20 others on water safety.

"Wearing your lifejacket while on the water, especially now even though the warm days of summer are upon us, will increase your chances of survival if you should go overboard into cool water," OPP stated.