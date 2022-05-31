OPP, MTO clear homeless encampment in Brockville

The City of Brockville, with help from Leeds County OPP and the Ministry of Transportation, cleared a homeless encampment Tuesday morning along Stewart Boulevard and Highway 401.

“There have been concerns about debris from the location blowing on the highway and becoming a traffic hazard,” said Sgt. Erin Cranston, Media Coordinator with East Region OPP.

“There have also been public health and fire safety concerns. Today the encampment was dismantled and a cleanup of the area has been taking place,” she added.

Brockville Police and Fire were also on scene Tuesday morning.

Cranston added that support and assistance was offered to those living at the location.

Alison Tutak, the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville’s director of community and social services, said in a statement that the three people who remained at the camp were told last week that the encampment would be closed down May 31.

“The United Counties Social Services along with other agencies in our community have contributed a great deal of time and resources into providing assistance and support to individuals affected by homelessness including those at the Highway 401 encampment,” Tutak wrote. “Outreach staff from Lanark, Leeds Grenville Addictions and Mental Health have attended the site regularly over the past several months. In addition, Counties Housing Support Team staff have attended the site to offer assistance to those at the encampment to offer resources and connection to other services and programs.”

Tutak said arrangements have been made to hold onto the campers’ possessions and that resources such as a short-term shelter unit and the Co-Operative Care Centre have been made available.

“In addition, the Housing Support Team remains fully accessible to the individuals who want to work to find longer term, sustainable, safe and affordable housing options,” Tutak wrote. “Homelessness is a complex issue and an issue that many agencies in our community are committed to improving.”