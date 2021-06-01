OPP: Murder charge laid following suspicious death northeast of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old man with first degree murder following a suspicious death in the Seeley’s Bay area, northeast of Kingston.

In a release, OPP say Jay Slade has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, indignity to a dead body and assault causing bodily harm.

OPP say a man was found dead at a home on Highway 15 at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Two other people were found seriously injured and were taken to the hospital by Leeds & Grenville County Paramedics.

A 36-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested at the scene. Police say the victims and the man in custody knew each other and there is no risk to the public.

None of the people involved in this case have been identified at this time and police did not provide any information on the nature of the victims’ injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).