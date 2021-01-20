Essex County OPP have charged a 42-year-old Kingsville man after an alleged theft from a business in Comber.

Police were called to the business in the 6300 block of Main Street, as staff in the store were reporting a theft in progress.

Officers say the staff had made excellent observations of the suspect, mode and direction of travel. The suspect arrived in a vehicle, but had fled on foot.

Police arrested the suspect a short distance away.

Joseph Washburn, 41, of Kingsville, is charged with theft under $5,000 and fail to comply with an undertaking contrary to the criminal code of Canada. The matter is scheduled for March 5, 2021 in the Windsor Ontario Court of Justice.

If you have information about this incident or any other call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.