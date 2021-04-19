High-octane octogenarian clocked at 160 km/h in Renfrew County

Ontario Provincial Police say an 86-year-old was among two drivers recently charged with stunt driving in Renfrew County.

In a tweet, the OPP said they continue to see drivers breaking the speed limit on roads in the McNab/Braeside area.

One driver, 24, was caught going 156 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 17, while the 86-year-old was clocked at 160 km/h on Highway 17.

Both drivers face an automatic license suspension of seven days and have had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

