OPP nabs stunt drivers along the new Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police patrolling Highway 26 between Wasaga Beach and Collingwood handed out stunt driving charges to two motorists accused of speeding along the new roadway.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Huronia West OPP says officers stopped a 32-year-old G2 driver from Orillia for speeding 155 kilometres per hour along the 90 km/h zone near Fairgrounds Road.
An OPP officer nabbed another driver - a 24-year-old - in the same area, allegedly travelling 146 km/h.
Both drivers were hit with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and had their vehicles impounded for two weeks due to the stunt driving charge.
-
Lake Louise RCMP ask for assistance after man bound for Calgary goes missingMounties out of Lake Louise are asking for help finding a missing man who was bound for Calgary.
-
10-year-old girl missing from MarlboroughCalgary police hope the public can help in the search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing late Wednesday morning.
-
90-year-old zipliner inspires 82-year-old to overcome life-long fear of heightsIf we can find pleasure in facing our fears, Toni says, we just may discover a whole new world of possibilities.
-
Ontario facility ordered to stop providing child care after police reveal sex offender lives on siteA facility west of Barrie providing services to children with autism has been ordered to stop offering child care after police said a convicted sexual offender is living at the same address.
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crashA man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Scarborough.
-
Toronto hardware store open for nearly a century to close amid safety concernsA nearly century-old hardware store in the heart of Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ village is looking at closing its doors if the safety situation in the neighbourhood doesn’t improve.
-
Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in CharlottetownHousing Minister Rob Lantz was unhurt after being shoved by an aggravated man at the meeting over a safe injection site in Charlottetown's downtown.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concernPeople living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
City twins to compete in three sports at World Dwarf GamesBrandon and Jared Vanderlinden are the lone Edmontonians among the 50 athletes Canada is sending to Cologne, Germany, to compete in the eighth annual World Dwarf Games.