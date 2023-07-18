OPP nabs stunt drivers along the new Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach

Police patrolling Highway 26 between Wasaga Beach and Collingwood handed out stunt driving charges to two motorists accused of speeding along the new roadway.

Huronia West OPP says officers stopped a 32-year-old G2 driver from Orillia for speeding 155 kilometres per hour along the 90 km/h zone near Fairgrounds Road.

An OPP officer nabbed another driver - a 24-year-old - in the same area, allegedly travelling 146 km/h.

Both drivers were hit with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and had their vehicles impounded for two weeks due to the stunt driving charge.