OPP nabs two drivers accused of speeding along highway in New Tecumseth

A driver in New Tecumseth, Ont. is accused of travelling 74 km/h over the speed limit Tuesday morning.

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the driver was spotted going 134 km/h in a 60 km/h zone while patrolling 10th Sideroad.

#NottyOPP out patrolling 10th Sideroad of @NewTecumseth came across a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. 134 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. 30 day licence suspension & 14 day vehicle impound. #DriveSafe #SlowDown #StuntDriving #Roadsafety ^cj pic.twitter.com/K9KRfnzAKs

Shortly after, Nottawasaga OPP stopped another vehicle for excessive speeding.

A G2 driver was travelling on 10th Sideroad in New Tecumseth at 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

#NottyOPP is reminding the public to #SlowDown. Another vehicle stopped this morning. G2 driver travelling on 10th Sideroad @NewTecumseth 108 km/h in posted 60 km/h. 30 day licence suspension & 14 day vehicle impound. #RoadSafety #DriveSafe ^cj pic.twitter.com/NfmZTh64HA

Both of their driver's license were suspended for 30 days, and both vehicles have been impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, posted on the provincial website, any driver who reaches 50 km/h over the speed limit loses six demerit points and is fined $9.75 for every km/h exceeded.