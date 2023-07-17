iHeartRadio

OPP no longer seeking information about girl believed to be in Windsor area


An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)

Essex County OPP say they are no looking for a girl who may be in the Windsor area.

Earlier Monday, police posted on social media, asking for the public's assistance in locating the youth named Allison.

At the time, OPP said she was not missing, but officers were concerned for Allison's wellbeing and were looking to check on her.

By Monday afternoon, police said the public's help is not required.

