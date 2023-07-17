OPP no longer seeking information about girl believed to be in Windsor area
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Essex County OPP say they are no looking for a girl who may be in the Windsor area.
Earlier Monday, police posted on social media, asking for the public's assistance in locating the youth named Allison.
At the time, OPP said she was not missing, but officers were concerned for Allison's wellbeing and were looking to check on her.
By Monday afternoon, police said the public's help is not required.
