OPP offers $50,000 reward for information in 2020 murder of Carleton Place, Ont. man

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a Carleton Place, Ont. man who had links to the Hell's Angels.

The body of Greg Slewidge was found at 1864 Scotch Corners Road in the Town of Beckwith on Sept. 24, 2020. Ontario Provincial Police said Slewidge had rented the property in 2017 and converted it into a legal marijuana grow operation.

One year after the death, police are launching a public information campaign in a bid to solve the murder.

The OPP will use a cargo van as a rolling billboard, which will display case information and the victim's photo. Police will also use social media, as well as a street canvassing team, who will pass out flyers in the hopes area residents can remember details about the death of Slewidge 13 months ago.

"This is a way for us to get that information in front of them and allow them to see what’s occurring in their community," says Craig Abrams, OPP East Region superintendent of operations. "We owe that to the victims of the crimes that were committed that we’re never going to give up on them, we’re always going to keep working and moving forward to try and resolve their cases."

Police responded to a 911 call at 1864 Scotch Corners Road on Sept. 24, finding the body of Slewidge. The Town of Beckwith is located 50 km west of Ottawa.

Police say a dark-coloured sedan entered onto the property, which was a former meat packing facility, shortly before the 39-year-old was killed.

"Greg sustained blunt force injuries and investigators believe the culprit(s) may have used a hard object(s) to inflict the injuries," said the OPP in a media release on Thursday.

"There was no sign of forced entry at the location and investigators believe the suspect or suspects may have been wearing construction-type work boots."

#OPP is offering $50,000 to anyone with info leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Greg Slewidge’s murder. If you have any info, please call the dedicated tipline 1 844 478-5656 or call Crime Stoppers 1 800 222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/nl4Mfur857

Slewidge was renting the property and converted a warehouse on the grounds to a legal marijuana grow operation.

The OPP said Thursday that Slewidge was "involved with outlaw motorcycle gangs", including a member of the Hell's Angels. He was also said to be a private individual with a small circle of friends.

"We want to make an arrest in this investigation," says Det. Insp. Chris Landry, noting that even the smallest lead will be investigated and that tips can be anonymous.

"We are aware of the threats posed by outlaw motorcycle gangs throughout Ontario but every investigation, every homicide investigation case is challenging."

Slewidge is the son of retired OPP officer Lyndon Slewidge, who was the official anthem signer for the Ottawa Senators hockey team.

"We work in very small rural communities and it’s not unusual to have a connection with victims of crime," says Supt. Abrams. "It’s like any other victim of crime. It’s a horrible crime to be a victim of a homicide and we’re no more motivated to solve this crime than any other. We take the same amount of dedication and commitment regardless of the victim's relation to anybody who may or may not be connected the organization."

Anyone with information can contact the OPP's dedicated tip line at 1-844-478-5656 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).