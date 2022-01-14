OPP officer charged in shooting death after SIU investigation

A Chatham-Kent OPP officer has been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death following a fatal shooting in July 2021.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has reasonable grounds to believe Const. Sean O'Rourke committed criminal offences in relation to the death of 24-year-old man.

The incident began around 4:30 a.m. on July 7, 2021 when OPP officers responded for reports of a gas theft from a local station.

Police spotted the suspect vehicle, following it westbound on Highway 401, when the car lost control and rolled into the centre ditch near Highgate, Ont.

The SIU says during an interaction with the suspect in the vehicle, an officer discharged his firearm. The driver was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the death shut down Highway 401 in both directions for hours, causing long delays.

O'Rourke was arrested Friday and then released on an undertaking with conditions.

He is next scheduled to appear in a Chatham court on Feb. 16.