OPP officer charged with impaired driving following crash in North Grenville

Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle crash in North Grenville.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Rock Road at McGovern Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say an approved screening device was utilized at the scene, and the driver was arrested.

OPP Probationary Const. Joshua Bouchard, a one-year member of the OPP, is charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Bouchard is currently serving with the Lanark County Detachment. Police say he has been suspended with pay, as required under the Ontario Police Services Act.

