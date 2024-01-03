OPP officer cleared after man injured during collision between police cruiser, stolen ATV

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded their investigation after a man was seriously injured during a collision between a police cruiser and ATV on Saugeen First Nation in September 2023.

According to the SIU, on Sept. 3, 2023 at approximately 10:10 p.m., a stolen ATV towing an oversized trailer, with a male passenger riding on top of it, was travelling on French Bay Road on Saugeen First Nation.

The SIU said an officer had attempted to stop the ATV for a Highway Traffic Act violation, but the vehicle failed to stop. The officer discontinued his efforts and then reported the incident.

A short time later, an OPP officer in the area of the community centre located at 47 French Bay Rd. moved his police cruiser halfway across French Bay Road and activated the cruiser’s emergency lighting.

The ATV avoided colliding with the OPP cruiser, but the trailer ended up striking the cruiser and lost control, hitting the ditch.

The SIU said a 42-year-old male passenger riding on the trailer was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs, while the ATV operator and a female passenger did not suffer any serious injuries.

The injured passenger was later transported to via Ornge air ambulance to London Health Sciences Centre.

The ATV driver and passenger attempted to flee the scene but were located and arrested by the officer.

Firearms and ammunition stored within the ATV and trailer were strewn about due to the collision.

As a result of the investigation, SIU Director Joseph Martino has found there were “no reasonable grounds” to believe the OPP officer committed a criminal offence and “was within his rights in seeking to stop the ATV” in connection with the fall 2023 incident.

The file is now closed.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.