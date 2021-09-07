OPP officer cleared in 2020 deadly shooting of Collingwood man

Almost exactly one year after a deadly confrontation between OPP officers and an armed man in Collingwood, Ontario's watchdog has determined the officer killed the man to "thwart a threat of imminent death."

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Sept. 9, 2020, officers responded to a Third Street home for reports of a distressed man barricaded inside a residence.

The agency said the 29-year-old man walked out of the residence armed with a shotgun when officers arrived. They zapped him with a conducted energy weapon but said it didn't stop him.

The SIU reports that an officer repeatedly instructed the man to drop the weapon, but instead, he pointed the shotgun at the officer.

According to the SIU, the officer discharged 11 rounds, eight of which struck the man.

The OPP started first aid until paramedics took over. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The SIU reported the officer's use of force "was reasonable in the circumstances as indications were the man was on his feet with a shotgun in hand until the final shot was discharged."

The SIU concluded the officer did not commit a criminal offence.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates officials' conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.