OPP officer cleared of charges in death of elderly man who drove into Georgian Bay

An officer of the Ontario Provincial Police's (OPP) Southern Georgian Bay detachment will not face charges following an investigation into the death of an 81-year-old man in Midland last fall.

On Oct. 28, 2021, a man drove his white van into Georgian Bay after two "interactions" with police.

In a report released Friday, Joseph Martino, Special Investigations Unit (SIU) director, stated he found "no reasonable grounds to believe that an Ontario Provincial Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death."

According to SIU's report, the man was first pulled over after police checked the van's plates and learned his license was suspended.

After the officer told the driver he could not continue driving the vehicle, he returned to his police cruiser. The driver of the van then sped off.

When the man was stopped again, the officer said the driver reached into his console and grabbed a small revolver.

According to the report, the man told the officer something to the effect of "I have nothing to live for" before driving off into the harbour at the Bayshore Drive and William Street boat launch.

The van drifted about 10 metres from shore before it began bobbing in the water. When the vehicle started to sink, two officers entered the water and swam out to where the van had been.

OPP's underwater search and recovery unit and fire department personnel were called to the scene.

The vehicle was pulled out shortly after with the man dead inside. An autopsy revealed he died from drowning.