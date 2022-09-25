OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help after an officer was seriously injured when a pickup truck struck a police cruiser and fled.

An officer tried to stop a pickup truck on Highway 401 at the Lancaster exit, east of Cornwall, just before 9 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had been reported stolen, police said.

OPP allege the driver of the pickup truck rammed the officer’s vehicle, forcing it to roll into a culvert. The officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have since found two stolen pickup trucks that were abandoned, both of which are believed to be connected to the investigation.

Police asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a Quebec-plated newer model grey Hyundai Elantra that was in the area when the pickup truck struck the cruiser.

Eastbound on and off ramps to the 401 at Lancaster were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122.