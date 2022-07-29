OPP officer issues three stunt driving charges, five speeding tickets in one hour in eastern Ontario

An Ontario Provincial Police officer nabbed three stunt drivers and issued five speeding tickets in one hour on a road in Grenville County.

Ontario Provincial Police say the officer was patrolling Shanly Road in the Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal on Friday after police received numerous traffic complaints.

In one hour of patrol, the officer issued five tickets for speeding and charges for impaired driving, having cannabis readily available, one Highway Traffic Act violation and a suspended driver.

Three stunt driving tickets were issued to motorists observed driving 51 km/h, 59 km/h and 54 km/h over the 60 km/h hour speed limit.

Under Ontario's stunt driving law, the stunt driving charge includes a 30 day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

