OPP officer narrowly escapes being struck by motorcycle
CTV News London Reporter
Daryl Newcombe
There was a close call Monday evening for an OPP officer in Port Stanley.
Neighbours tell CTV News London that shortly before six o’clock a motorcyclist attempted to evade police at the dead end of George Street.
OPP say an officer observed the motorcyclist traveling over 90km/h in a posted 30 km/h zone and tried to stop the person.
Tracks show it crossed two lawns before narrowly missing the officer who had exited his vehicle.
The motorcycle was last seen leaving the area westbound on Highway 3 at a high rate of speed.
The investigation continues.
