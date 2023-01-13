OPP officer's act of kindness helps snowed-in senior

An officer performing a well-being check on a senior in Kawartha Lakes knew he had to step in and help when he discovered she was snowed in and unable to leave her home.

The Ontario Provincial Police officer began to clear the deep snow that had accumulated around the property to ensure she could easily and safely come and go.

His actions prompted police to remind residents to check on their neighbours during weather events, especially those who are vulnerable, to ensure their safety.

The snowfall in Kawartha Lakes is expected to continue throughout the day.

The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of -15C overnight, with wind chill values making it feel like -22.