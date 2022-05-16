OPP officer taken to hospital after rollover near Cookstown
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
An OPP cruiser flipped onto its roof shortly after noon Monday.
Police haven’t released the cause of the incident at Line 5 and County Road 27 north of Cookstown.
One officer has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, confirmed OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
OPP reconstructionists were at the scene investigating the cause of the single-motor vehicle accident.
