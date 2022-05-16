iHeartRadio

OPP officer taken to hospital after rollover near Cookstown

A sign shows the directions of County Road 27 in Cookstown, Ont. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie

An OPP cruiser flipped onto its roof shortly after noon Monday.

Police haven’t released the cause of the incident at Line 5 and County Road 27 north of Cookstown.

One officer has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, confirmed OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

OPP reconstructionists were at the scene investigating the cause of the single-motor vehicle accident.

