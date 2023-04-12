OPP officers and Alliston students battle on the ice for a good cause
Officers on the Nottawasaga OPP 'Civics' hockey team and students from Banting Memorial High School 'Marauders' faced off in a charity hockey game at the New Tecumseth Recreation Center in Alliston.
The two teams hit the ice Wednesday in support of The Good Sheppard Food Bank.
Spectators packed the stands to cheer on both teams and watch the fast-paced game, which ended in victory for the Banting students after a 9-8 shootout.
"The Nottawasaga OPP welcomes any occasion to proactively engage with youth within the community and want to extend our sincere appreciation to staff and students from Banting Memorial High School for this opportunity," the detachment stated in a release Wednesday.
For anyone who missed the game but would still like to contribute to The Good Sheppard Food Bank, non-perishable food items or cash donations are still being accepted.
