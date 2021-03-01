An off-duty officer and another provincial police members are being credited for saving a man who was suffering from a possible drug overdose.

An off-duty officer saw a vehicle drive off Highway 403 in Brant County around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 and stopped to provide assistance. Provincial police were called to the crash and officials say the man was in medical distress from what appeared to be a drug overdose.

The officers initiated CPR and administer naloxone and the man was able to breathe again.

The man regained consciousness and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measures.

Police say they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription opioid pills and stolen property.

A 56-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from London, are facing drug and theft charges.