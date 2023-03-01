OPP officers faced off against Tottenham students in charity hockey game
Several provincial police officers laced up against high school hockey players to benefit a local charity.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Nottawasaga OPP's Civics team squared off against the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School Stingers in a charity game held at the Tottenham Community Centre.
Spectators were encouraged to donate either cash or non-perishable food items for the Tottenham Food Bank.
The action-packed game saw both teams scoring multiple goals.
The game culminated in a shootout, with the high school team ultimately emerging victorious, defeating the OPP team with a final score of 9-7.
The #NottyOPP "Civics" were defeated by the @SMCDSB_STA "Stingers" 9-7 this afternoon in a charity hockey game in support of "Our Town Food Bank" in Tottenham. Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to engage with our local youth in this fun way! #CommunityEngagement ^kv pic.twitter.com/H6pQm1IrxP— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 1, 2023
