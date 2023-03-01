iHeartRadio

OPP officers faced off against Tottenham students in charity hockey game


Nottawasaga OPP officers and students from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School faced off at the Tottenham Community Centre in a charity hockey game on Wed., March 1, 2023. (Supplied)

Several provincial police officers laced up against high school hockey players to benefit a local charity.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Nottawasaga OPP's Civics team squared off against the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School Stingers in a charity game held at the Tottenham Community Centre.

Spectators were encouraged to donate either cash or non-perishable food items for the Tottenham Food Bank.

The action-packed game saw both teams scoring multiple goals.

The game culminated in a shootout, with the high school team ultimately emerging victorious, defeating the OPP team with a final score of 9-7.

The #NottyOPP "Civics" were defeated by the @SMCDSB_STA "Stingers" 9-7 this afternoon in a charity hockey game in support of "Our Town Food Bank" in Tottenham. Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to engage with our local youth in this fun way! #CommunityEngagement ^kv pic.twitter.com/H6pQm1IrxP

— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 1, 2023
