OPP officers faced off against Tottenham students in charity hockey game

Several provincial police officers laced up against high school hockey players to benefit a local charity.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Nottawasaga OPP's Civics team squared off against the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School Stingers in a charity game held at the Tottenham Community Centre.

Spectators were encouraged to donate either cash or non-perishable food items for the Tottenham Food Bank.

The action-packed game saw both teams scoring multiple goals.

The game culminated in a shootout, with the high school team ultimately emerging victorious, defeating the OPP team with a final score of 9-7.

